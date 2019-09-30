US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cable One were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One stock traded up $12.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,262.63. 465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,216. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $767.15 and a twelve month high of $1,321.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,265.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 target price (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 target price on Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.20.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total value of $374,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total value of $831,021.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

