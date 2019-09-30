US Bancorp DE Purchases 70 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,054,000 after purchasing an additional 144,284 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $18,878,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $9,459,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 390,071.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $1,494,711.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,475,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $3,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,233,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,291 shares of company stock valued at $83,225,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.22.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, reaching $162.85. 19,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.28.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

