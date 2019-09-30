US Bancorp DE Has $429,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 679,510 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,214,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after buying an additional 672,556 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 198.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 878,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after buying an additional 584,137 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,591,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 927,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 432,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.24. 20,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,119. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

