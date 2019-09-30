Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.15.

UNP stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.18. 1,231,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,092. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

