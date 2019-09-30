UBS Group Upgrades EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.36.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:EQM opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. EQM Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $406.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.94 million. On average, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.