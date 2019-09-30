UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,230 ($29.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,128 ($27.81).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,886.40 ($24.65) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,810.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,997.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.14) per share, for a total transaction of £50,720 ($66,274.66). Insiders have bought 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,550 in the last quarter.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

