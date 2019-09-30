UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Unum Group worth $29,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,945,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,370,000 after buying an additional 1,218,617 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 376.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,369,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 2,662,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,635,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,169,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,742,000 after buying an additional 1,004,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,483,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,323,000 after buying an additional 232,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 50,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,844. Unum Group has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $36.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.