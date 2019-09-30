Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Cut by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

