Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Down 20.1%

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) was down 20.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.19, approximately 710,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 700,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $163.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,900. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYME. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.