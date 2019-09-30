Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Short Interest Down 8.0% in September

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,800 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 828,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $136,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Trueblue by 818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Trueblue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Trueblue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Trueblue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trueblue by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trueblue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of TBI stock remained flat at $$21.10 on Monday. 166,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Trueblue has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $588.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.94 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trueblue will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

