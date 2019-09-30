Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.16

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.16 and last traded at $91.16, with a volume of 52461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. William Blair started coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Trex to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson set a $96.00 target price on Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Get Trex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $732,890.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,876.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $244,149.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 31.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.