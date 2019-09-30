Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $2.50 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 42,080,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,657 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 548.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,258,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,958 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 736.1% in the second quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,156,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 610.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 360,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after acquiring an additional 309,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,351,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.