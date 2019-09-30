Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 38,554 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3,556.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 58,975.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,970. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.5%.

