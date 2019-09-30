Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 230.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $128.83. 7,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,971. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $99.30 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.41.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

