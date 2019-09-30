Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.35. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 9,101,513 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.80.

Tower Resources Company Profile (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.