Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,722 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Tower International were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tower International by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower International during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower International by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tower International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tower International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOWR remained flat at $$31.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $641.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tower International Inc has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tower International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $345.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower International Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tower International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

