TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $96.24

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.24 and traded as high as $116.25. TMX Group shares last traded at $114.80, with a volume of 48,035 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on X. CIBC upped their price target on TMX Group from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TMX Group from C$103.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TMX Group from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from C$106.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$115.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.24.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$204.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TMX Group Ltd will post 6.1300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

