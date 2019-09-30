TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TiVo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $7.88 on Thursday. TiVo has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. TiVo had a negative net margin of 52.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TiVo will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TiVo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 238,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 37,812 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of TiVo by 23.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TiVo by 233.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TiVo by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 277,669 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

