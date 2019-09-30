Titcoin (TIT) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Titcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Titcoin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Titcoin has a total market cap of $26,951.00 and $1.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,264.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.88 or 0.02748509 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00714568 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000480 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Titcoin

TIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 65,237,170 coins. The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin . Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

