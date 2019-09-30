Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Update

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 8,240,000 shares. Currently, 33.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

TLRY opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 4.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. Tilray has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 121.73%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 373.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tilray by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 56.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tilray by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 37.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,848,000 after buying an additional 197,540 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $60.00 price target on Tilray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

