ThoreNext (THX) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for about $7.54 or 0.00090867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $163.21 million and approximately $143,532.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00190997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01055406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00091023 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

