TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TXMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Shares of TXMD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. 3,455,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,678. The stock has a market cap of $922.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 913.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.57%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angus C. Russell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,472,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,844.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 170,549 shares of company stock valued at $493,167 in the last 90 days. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

