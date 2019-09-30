The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Set at $64.00 by Oppenheimer

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) has been given a $64.00 price objective by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.43. 291,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $575.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $149,118. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

