Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $386.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $386.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,700,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total transaction of $36,370.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,942.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total transaction of $3,456,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,305,765.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,450 shares of company stock worth $3,565,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

