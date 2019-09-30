Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $164,682,000 after acquiring an additional 699,981 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Tesla by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after acquiring an additional 613,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,994,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,329,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $146,745,000 after acquiring an additional 468,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.15. 2,496,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,923. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $379.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tesla from $394.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.09.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total value of $3,456,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,305,765.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.72 per share, with a total value of $232,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,073. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

