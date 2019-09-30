Terence E. Hall Purchases 700,000 Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Stock

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Director Terence E. Hall acquired 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,684,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Superior Energy Services stock remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Monday. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The company has a market cap of $30.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 34.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 510.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 404,267 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 313.0% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 97,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 73,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 30.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 196.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 246,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Superior Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.