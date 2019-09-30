Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2019 // Comments off

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.46.

TECK.B opened at C$21.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.85. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$21.05 and a 12-month high of C$34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.