Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.46.

TECK.B opened at C$21.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.85. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$21.05 and a 12-month high of C$34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

