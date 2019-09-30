TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,897.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $228,211.00 and approximately $5,897.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001030 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

