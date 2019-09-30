TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Update

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,800 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 399,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.37. 16,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $862.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGBD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

