Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Short Interest Update

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,350,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 46,270,000 shares. Approximately 47.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other news, CEO Steven B. Tanger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,215,098.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,424 shares in the company, valued at $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,567. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

