Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Talend in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

TLND traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65. Talend has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $70.37.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.33 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 249.51% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $54,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Talend by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

