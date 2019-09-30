Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.80 and last traded at C$10.76, 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.74.

Separately, Cormark cut Sylogist from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $254.40 million and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.51.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylogist Company Profile (CVE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

