Swarm Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,738.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $2,738.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00190962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01059816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00089951 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

