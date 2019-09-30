Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) VP William B. Masters Acquires 100,000 Shares

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) VP William B. Masters bought 100,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 235,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,640.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SPN remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.52 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 44.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 98.5% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 8,975.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.62 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

