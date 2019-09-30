SunTrust Banks Reiterates “$180.00” Price Target for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 target price on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VEEV. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.69. 1,446,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,495. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 123.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.32. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $176.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $38,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $152,227.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,718 shares of company stock valued at $10,861,843 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

