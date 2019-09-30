Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Cut to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.80 ($2.34).

SUMO stock opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.07) on Thursday. Sumo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.50.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

