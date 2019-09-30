Stipend (SPD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $274.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. Stipend has a market cap of $354,213.00 and $274.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00862132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00208614 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,291,870 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

