Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Steelcase Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments. Its product portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, desks, casegoods, interior architectural products, technology products and related products and services. The company reports two geographic furniture segments: North America and International. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

NYSE:SCS opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 21,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $366,326.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 412,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,382.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,240. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Steelcase by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Steelcase by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Steelcase by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

