Stealth Price Reaches $0.0617 on Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $3,808.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003539 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001069 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001992 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00062361 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 33,390,157 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.