Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) is one of 587 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Stealth BioTherapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

This table compares Stealth BioTherapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A -$96.71 million -4.18 Stealth BioTherapeutics Competitors $2.13 billion $224.47 million -2.80

Stealth BioTherapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stealth BioTherapeutics. Stealth BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stealth BioTherapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Stealth BioTherapeutics Competitors 5382 14872 30281 1124 2.53

Stealth BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 327.28%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 76.42%. Given Stealth BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stealth BioTherapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Stealth BioTherapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Stealth BioTherapeutics Competitors -1,529.57% -858.02% -30.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases. The company's product candidates include SBT-20, a small peptide that targets and binds reversibly to cardiolipin, stabilizing mitochondrial structure, and function under conditions of oxidative stress; and SBT-272, a lead discovery pipeline compound, evaluating for rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was founded in 2006 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.