Stakenet Price Hits $0.0422 on Major Exchanges (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $534,277.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00862546 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 93,055,989 coins and its circulating supply is 88,428,820 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.