Square (SQ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Square (NYSE: SQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/26/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/24/2019 – Square was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2019 – Square was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2019 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2019 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/18/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.
- 9/17/2019 – Square was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2019 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.
- 9/12/2019 – Square was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/11/2019 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $78.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2019 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/6/2019 – Square was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2019 – Square is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/3/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/3/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/29/2019 – Square was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2019 – Square is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/6/2019 – Square was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/5/2019 – Square had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 8/5/2019 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $91.00 to $92.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2019 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.
- 8/4/2019 – Square had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2019 – Square was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2019 – Square was given a new $78.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2019 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2019 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.
SQ traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,005,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.41. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Square’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Square by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Square by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 48,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Square Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.