Square (SQ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Square (NYSE: SQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/26/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Square was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Square was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

9/17/2019 – Square was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

9/12/2019 – Square was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $78.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Square was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Square is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/3/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/29/2019 – Square was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/19/2019 – Square is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Square was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2019 – Square had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

8/5/2019 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $91.00 to $92.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

8/4/2019 – Square had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Square was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Square was given a new $78.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

SQ traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,005,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.41. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Square’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,645,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,603,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,001 shares of company stock worth $4,929,529 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Square by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Square by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 48,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

