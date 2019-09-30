SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Director Purchases $4,950,000.00 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Director Stephen P. Squinto bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $4,950,000.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

