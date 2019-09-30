Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $5,363,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,210. The company has a market capitalization of $197.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 321.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

