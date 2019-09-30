Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Down 6.4%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares dropped 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.29, approximately 739,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 898,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

SPPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

The firm has a market cap of $990.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.76% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of ($1.25) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,726,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,538,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,009,000 after purchasing an additional 778,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 195.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 632,303 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,972,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 579,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

