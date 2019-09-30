SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is NewSquare Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336,930 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $17,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $108.74. 168,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,094,257. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

