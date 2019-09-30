Sparkpoint (SRK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $66,866.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $189,680.00 and approximately $66,866.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Over the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00190413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01053382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00091564 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,595,607,254 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

