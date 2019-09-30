Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.20. Sorl Auto Parts shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 7,577 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.42.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Sorl Auto Parts had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sorl Auto Parts stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) by 682.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Sorl Auto Parts were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile (NASDAQ:SORL)

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

