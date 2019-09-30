Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Down 25%

Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV)’s share price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 184,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 203,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25.

About Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. It holds a 99.5% interest in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract covering an area of 1,094 square kilometer located in the province of West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

