SnapCoin (SNPC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One SnapCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. In the last week, SnapCoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. SnapCoin has a market cap of $436,796.00 and $33,497.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.65 or 0.05374978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015575 BTC.

About SnapCoin

SnapCoin is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,689,398 tokens. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io . SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.